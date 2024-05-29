Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Seplat Energy Price Performance
LON SEPL opened at GBX 174.50 ($2.23) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 154.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 140.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,816.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.30. Seplat Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 109.41 ($1.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 176 ($2.25).
About Seplat Energy
