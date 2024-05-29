Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SEPL opened at GBX 174.50 ($2.23) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 154.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 140.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,816.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.30. Seplat Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 109.41 ($1.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 176 ($2.25).

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria, the Bahamas, Italy, Switzerland, Barbados, and England. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas. The Oil segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil. Its Gas segment produces and processes gas.

