Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shangri-La Asia Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SHALY remained flat at $15.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Shangri-La Asia has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23.

Get Shangri-La Asia alerts:

Shangri-La Asia Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

About Shangri-La Asia

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shangri-La Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shangri-La Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.