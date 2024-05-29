Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Down 0.4%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.26 and last traded at $57.98. 2,020,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 10,340,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Shopify from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Get Shopify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.