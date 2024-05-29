Short Interest in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Rises By 445.1%

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 445.1% from the April 30th total of 212,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 23.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
AEye Stock Performance
Shares of AEye stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,140,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,360. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. AEye has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $24.00.
AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. AEye had a negative net margin of 8,382.08% and a negative return on equity of 117.42%.
Insider Transactions at AEye
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AEye
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AEye stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 1.36% of AEye at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.
AEye Company Profile
AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.
