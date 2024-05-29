Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Declines By 88.6%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the April 30th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Air New Zealand Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ANZFF remained flat at $0.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37. Air New Zealand has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.51.

Get Air New Zealand alerts:

Air New Zealand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.