Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Declines By 88.6%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the April 30th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Air New Zealand Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ANZFF remained flat at $0.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37. Air New Zealand has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.51.
Air New Zealand Company Profile
