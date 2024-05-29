Short Interest in Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Increases By 144.5%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a growth of 144.5% from the April 30th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 738,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Alstom Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $2.22. 514,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,202. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. Alstom has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Alstom

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

