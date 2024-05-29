Short Interest in Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Increases By 144.5%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a growth of 144.5% from the April 30th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 738,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Alstom Trading Up 11.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $2.22. 514,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,202. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. Alstom has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
About Alstom
