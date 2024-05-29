Short Interest in Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF) Grows By 437.0%

Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 437.0% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ECNLF remained flat at $3.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. Aquafil has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Aquafil S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, reprocessing, and sale of polyamide 6 fibers and polymers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and the United States. The company offers bulk continuous filament or synthetic yarns for the textile flooring sector, as well as used in hotels, airports, offices, etc., and residential buildings and the automotive market; nylon textile filaments for sportswear, classic, and technical or specialist apparels; and polymers products or plastic raw materials primarily for engineering plastics sector for use in molding industry, as well as manufactures and sells polymers for use in accessories in the fashion and designer furniture industries.

