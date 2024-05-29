Short Interest in Ayala Land, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) Grows By 353.7%

Ayala Land, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 353.7% from the April 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Ayala Land Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AYAAF remained flat at $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday. Ayala Land has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.
Ayala Land Company Profile
