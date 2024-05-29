Short Interest in Ayala Land, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) Grows By 353.7%

Ayala Land, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 353.7% from the April 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Ayala Land Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AYAAF remained flat at $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday. Ayala Land has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.

Ayala Land Company Profile

Ayala Land, Inc operates as a property developer in the Philippines. It operates through Property Developments, International, Shopping Centers, Offices, Hotels and Resorts, Construction, and Property Management and Others segments. The company sells high-end and upper middle-income residential lots and units, affordable housing units and lots, and economic housing and leisure community developments; leases residential developments under joint venture; acquires, develops, and sells large-scale, mixed-use, and master-planned communities; and sells override units.

