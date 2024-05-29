Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Declines By 96.4%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bouygues Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BOUYY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,412. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $8.27.

Bouygues Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.4035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Bouygues’s previous dividend of $0.28.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

