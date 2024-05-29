Short Interest in CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Drops By 63.7%

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the April 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CaliberCos stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of CaliberCos at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CWD traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. CaliberCos has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

CaliberCos ( NASDAQ:CWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.95 million during the quarter. CaliberCos had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, analysts expect that CaliberCos will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

