Short Interest in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Declines By 82.7%

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the April 30th total of 22,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Down 1.4 %

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,703. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.23% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

