Short Interest in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Rises By 158.5%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 158.5% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKR remained flat at $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday. 30,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,071. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 54.55% and a net margin of 65.92%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0098 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.