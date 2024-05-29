Short Interest in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Rises By 837.5%

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 837.5% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

China Resources Beer Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CRHKY stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,628. China Resources Beer has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71.

China Resources Beer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.07.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

