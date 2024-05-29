Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Expands By 214.6%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 214.6% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CHS Trading Down 0.4 %
CHS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.69. 46,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,313. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.
CHS Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
CHS Company Profile
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
