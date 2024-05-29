Short Interest in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Drops By 95.2%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CLPS Incorporation Price Performance
Shares of CLPS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,406. CLPS Incorporation has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.
CLPS Incorporation Company Profile
