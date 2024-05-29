Short Interest in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Drops By 95.2%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CLPS Incorporation Price Performance

Shares of CLPS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,406. CLPS Incorporation has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.