Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Grows By 100.3%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, an increase of 100.3% from the April 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CNSP opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.
CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals
CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CNS Pharmaceuticals
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- What is Naked Short Selling? A Complete Overview
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.