Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Grows By 100.3%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, an increase of 100.3% from the April 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSP opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNSP. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 616.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81,094 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.