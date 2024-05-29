Short Interest in CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Increases By 220.0%

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CP ALL Public Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CPPCY remained flat at $15.88 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. CP ALL Public has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

Get CP ALL Public alerts:

CP ALL Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a boost from CP ALL Public’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. CP ALL Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.77%.

About CP ALL Public

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through four segments: Convenience stores, Wholesale, Retail and Mall, and Other. The company also operates frozen food plants and bakeries; distributes various commercial cards and tickets, catalog merchandises, and food and non-food products; and retails health and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.