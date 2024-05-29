Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Rises By 600.0%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DIFTY traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

Get Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.