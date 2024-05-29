Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Rises By 600.0%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DIFTY traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.
About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.
