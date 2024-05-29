Short Interest in Direxion Daily Nvda Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Decreases By 77.1%

Direxion Daily Nvda Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the April 30th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Direxion Daily Nvda Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
NASDAQ NVDU traded up $11.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.83. 750,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,081. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19. Direxion Daily Nvda Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $99.39.
Direxion Daily Nvda Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.2606 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Nvda Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Nvda Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily Nvda Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
