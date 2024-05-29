Short Interest in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Grows By 573.8%

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 573.8% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Exagen Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:XGN traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. 3,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,425. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Exagen has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $33.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 34.74% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exagen

In related news, CEO John Aballi acquired 40,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $77,569.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at $77,569.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 26.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exagen by 14.7% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 154,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,504,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Exagen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exagen

About Exagen

(Get Free Report)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.