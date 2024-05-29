Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Grows By 343.7%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 343.7% from the April 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of FLC stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $15.03. 15,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,664. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $15.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0897 per share. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.97%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
