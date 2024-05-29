Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Declines By 83.3%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:BMBOY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. 227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. Grupo Bimbo has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $22.41.

Grupo Bimbo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Grupo Bimbo’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

