Short Interest in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW) Increases By 450.0%

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Katapult Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of KPLTW stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 4,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,352. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Katapult has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

