Short Interest in Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Expands By 1,250.0%

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nicox Price Performance
Shares of Nicox stock remained flat at $0.44 on Tuesday. Nicox has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.
Nicox Company Profile
