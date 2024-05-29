Short Interest in Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Increases By 150.0%

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Progressive Care Stock Down 14.6 %

Shares of RXMD opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Progressive Care has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

Get Progressive Care alerts:

Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter. Progressive Care had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.96%.

Progressive Care Company Profile

Progressive Care, Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in south Florida. The company provides prescription pharmaceuticals; COVID-19 related diagnostics and vaccinations; compounded medications; tele-pharmacy services; anti-retroviral medications; medication therapy management; and medication adherence packaging and contracted pharmacy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.