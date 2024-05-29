Short Interest in QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Rises By 1,040.0%

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 1,040.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

QBE Insurance Group Price Performance

QBIEY stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.51. 35,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,431. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. QBE Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $12.29.

QBE Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.0314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. QBE Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently -95.86%.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

