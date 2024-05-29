Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Increases By 3,403.2%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,000 shares, a growth of 3,403.2% from the April 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,500.0 days.
SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance
SSAAF stock remained flat at $6.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 15 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $8.23.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
