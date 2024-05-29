Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Increases By 955.6%

Posted by on May 29th, 2024

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLYGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 955.6% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Standard Bank Group Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS SGBLY traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $10.14. 7,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,790. Standard Bank Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37.

Standard Bank Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.2895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Standard Bank Group’s previous dividend of $0.27. Standard Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.