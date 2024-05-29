Short Interest in StateHouse Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STHZF) Rises By 255.8%

StateHouse Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STHZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 255.8% from the April 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
StateHouse Price Performance
STHZF stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04. StateHouse has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10.
StateHouse Company Profile
