Short Interest in Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Rises By 70.2%

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the April 30th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Talanx Stock Performance

Shares of Talanx stock remained flat at C$78.80 during trading on Wednesday. Talanx has a 1-year low of C$78.80 and a 1-year high of C$78.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$75.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.24.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

