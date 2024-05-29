Short Interest in Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Rises By 70.2%

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the April 30th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Talanx Stock Performance
Shares of Talanx stock remained flat at C$78.80 during trading on Wednesday. Talanx has a 1-year low of C$78.80 and a 1-year high of C$78.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$75.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.24.
Talanx Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Talanx
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like Nvidia Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.