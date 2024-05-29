Short Interest in TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Drops By 81.6%

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the April 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TDK Stock Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:TTDKY traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.85. 20,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,270. TDK has a 1 year low of $33.66 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get TDK alerts:

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). TDK had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TDK will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.