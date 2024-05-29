Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Decreases By 98.6%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the April 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tecogen Trading Down 6.2 %

OTCMKTS:TGEN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.75. 4,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,308. Tecogen has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.41%.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production.

