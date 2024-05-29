Short Interest in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Declines By 55.4%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the April 30th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ USEG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. 15,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,742. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 138.09%.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

