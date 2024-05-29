Short Interest in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW) Declines By 82.0%

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the April 30th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VinFast Auto Price Performance

Shares of VFSWW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 20,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,969. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96. VinFast Auto has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Get VinFast Auto alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VinFast Auto

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VinFast Auto stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

See Also

