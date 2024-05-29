Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Declines By 93.0%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wah Fu Education Group Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of WAFU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,167. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. Wah Fu Education Group has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $2.85.
About Wah Fu Education Group
