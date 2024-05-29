Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Declines By 93.0%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wah Fu Education Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WAFU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,167. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. Wah Fu Education Group has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $2.85.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

