Short Interest in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Drops By 59.4%

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the April 30th total of 227,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:WNEB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,958. The company has a market capitalization of $141.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.66. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 808.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 50.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.