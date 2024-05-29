Short Interest in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Drops By 64.4%

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the April 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

WHLM traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. 4,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,238. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 2.16%.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

