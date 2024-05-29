Siacoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.32 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $409.43 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,585.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.10 or 0.00685425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00121381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00045567 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.62 or 0.00206486 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00054378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00091351 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,318,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,292,088,204 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.