Sidoti Csr Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CSW Industrials in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 24th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for CSW Industrials’ current full-year earnings is $8.13 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for CSW Industrials’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $210.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.56%.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $258.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.72. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $140.09 and a twelve month high of $263.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 41.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in CSW Industrials by 956.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 376,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 272.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSW Industrials news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.69, for a total transaction of $232,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,367.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,023.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,826 shares of company stock worth $2,269,773 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.86%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

