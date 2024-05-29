Sidoti Csr Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Posted by on May 29th, 2024

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWIFree Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CSW Industrials in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 24th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for CSW Industrials’ current full-year earnings is $8.13 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for CSW Industrials’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $210.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.56%.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $258.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.72. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $140.09 and a twelve month high of $263.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 41.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in CSW Industrials by 956.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 376,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 272.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSW Industrials news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.69, for a total transaction of $232,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,367.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,023.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,826 shares of company stock worth $2,269,773 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.86%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

