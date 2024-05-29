Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.03

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.03 and traded as high as $21.63. Sierra Bancorp shares last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 28,000 shares changing hands.

BSRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $37.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 4,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $105,944.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,858.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

