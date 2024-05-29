Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the April 30th total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SLVRF stock remained flat at $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 249,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,597. Silver One Resources has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

