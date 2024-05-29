Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the April 30th total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Silver One Resources Price Performance
Shares of SLVRF stock remained flat at $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 249,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,597. Silver One Resources has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.
Silver One Resources Company Profile
