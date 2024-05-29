Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02 on June 27th

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Down 2.1 %

SVM traded down C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.60. The company had a trading volume of 152,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,651. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.92. The company has a market cap of C$990.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.02. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.88 and a 12-month high of C$5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Insider Activity

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total value of C$207,200.00. In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Yikang Liu sold 11,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total value of C$66,878.01. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total value of C$207,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,999 shares of company stock worth $335,131. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SVM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

