Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,643,000 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the April 30th total of 23,006,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sinch AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of CLCMF remained flat at C$2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Sinch AB has a 12 month low of C$1.75 and a 12 month high of C$2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.42.

Get Sinch AB (publ) alerts:

About Sinch AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinch AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinch AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.