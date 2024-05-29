Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,643,000 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the April 30th total of 23,006,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sinch AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of CLCMF remained flat at C$2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Sinch AB has a 12 month low of C$1.75 and a 12 month high of C$2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.42.
About Sinch AB (publ)
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sinch AB (publ)
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like Nvidia Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Sinch AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinch AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.