SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $101.34 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $934.01 million and $101.34 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00001364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011288 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,504.92 or 1.00010075 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011654 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00111427 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003777 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1,190.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000475 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,409,457,782 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,409,457,782.4831078 with 1,283,505,199.163369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.92290919 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $111,517,607.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

