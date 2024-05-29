Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the April 30th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Sino Land Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SNLAY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.58. 245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,301. Sino Land has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

