Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

TSLX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,234. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.44 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

