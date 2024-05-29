SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.
SL Green Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of -164.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.
SL Green Realty Stock Down 1.3 %
SL Green Realty stock opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $57.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SL Green Realty Company Profile
3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.
