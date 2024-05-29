SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.150-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $275.0 million-$325.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $300.0 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SMART Global from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.80.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $284.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.18 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $187,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 29,640 shares in the company, valued at $556,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $45,370.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

