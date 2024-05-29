SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.64). The firm had revenue of C$217.24 million for the quarter.

