Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 1,904.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Sodexo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,538. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Sodexo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.8045 per share. This is a boost from Sodexo’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 27.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

